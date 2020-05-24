CANANDAIGUA — Following a recent uptick in Ontario County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, county leaders are asking residents on the Memorial Day weekend to be mindful about the virus.
“It is just as important today as it was when the pandemic started for all of us to practice those health safety measures that we know help stop the spread of infection,” said Brian Young, interim county administrator. “We urge our residents to keep in mind, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and to again focus on these positive health behaviors.”
Since May 15, when Ontario County and the Finger Lakes region began Phase 1 of the state’s reopening process, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county have increased. There were 137 confirmed cases on May 15, and 182 as of yesterday afternoon.
Young and Jack Marren, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said that information — along with the onset of good weather and holiday weekend — prompted county leaders to remind the public about efforts to control the spread. That includes frequent hand-washing, staying at home, avoiding gatherings of large groups, social distancing, and wearing face coverings in public where social distancing measures is hard to do.
Young and Marren attributed the county’s low but steady infection rate to those measures, as well as other mitigation steps backed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Let’s keep Memorial Day weekend safe and healthy for our county and for the Finger Lakes region,” Marren said. “It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to continue to take seriously our roles and responsibilities to fight the spread of the coronavirus. We have done a great job so far. Let’s continue that trend.”