GENEVA — The last three months have been mostly about the players, coaches and fans affected by the pandemic, with all sports on total shutdown.
The officials are also part of the action, and they too have been sidelined by COVID-19.
Tom Marino has been officiating for 30 years, including 15 years with high school sports. Marino currently officiates girls volleyball, softball and girls basketball.
Marino was assigned to officiate the girls basketball final four in Troy this past March, but the pandemic swiftly caused the rest of the postseason to be canceled entirely.
“Disappointed,” was Marino’s first reaction to not being able to ref the state final four stated in a phone call with the Times. “For many officials, you wait your whole career to be selected to go to the states. They only have 23 (officials) throughout New York state that go to Hudson Valley (Community) College.”
Marino would have been umping softball this spring sports season as well.
“I’ve been getting a lot of house work done,” Marino laughed while discussing his time off from officiating, “but I miss (officiating) a lot. I miss the camaraderie with my fellow officials, and it’s good exercise that keeps you in shape.
“My wife Nancy and I also became grandparents for the first time during this time off with my son John (Marino) with a 4-month old and my daughter Katye (Barbay) with a 3-week old, so that’s given me so more time with my family.”
Marino, along with other current softball umps like Dave Baker, Al Loucks and Mike Connell, are saddened that they won’t be able to ump softball this spring sports season.
“I miss (softball) a lot,” Baker said in a phone call with the Times. “One thing I have been doing is that I’ve done some training online. I actually went online and googled with looking up a lot of different things on softball to educated myself.”
Baker has been officiating for about 20 years. He currently officiates softball and volleyball. He used to officiate basketball but is now retired from the sport.
Baker, along with Marino, were in charge of assigning all umpires for Finger Lakes-area softball this spring sports season, and that was all set until the pandemic canceled all the hard work.
Loucks has been officiating softball and soccer for the past decade. Loucks is a former high school soccer head coach and now an assistant coach for William Smith soccer.
“It’s been sad,” Loucks said about not umping this spring. “The reason we (officials) do it because it’s so enjoyable to be around an athletic contest, around kids competing, and around games like baseball, softball and soccer that we love.
“It’s disappointing. It’s sad.”
Loucks noted there is a slim chance of softball tournaments being held in the Finger Lakes in late July or early August, but nothing has been decided as yet.
Connell, who has been an official for 16 years, also referees girls basketball, football and USA softball during the summer, along with high school softball.
“I got a lot of time on my hands that’s for sure,” Connell said about not umping this spring. “April and May are pretty busy with the weather so inclement with the rain and snowouts. We are working almost everyday of the week.
“That’s the big thing, is not being busy. I’ve been killing a lot more time with exercising. After work, I go for a bike ride or a walk down at the lake instead of going to a game. With the gyms closed, I’m just trying to find more things to do outside.”
Connell went on to say that officiating is like anything else. The less you’re on the field, it takes a lot more to get back going again.
USA softball is still mulling over having some form of a season this summer, but Connell doesn’t see that happening with the schools potentially not letting people back on their facilities so soon.
Multiple summer softball and soccer leagues already have been canceled even as officials hope to get back to work soon.
“The meetings for high school football are starting up shortly,” Connell, a football official added on officiating going forward from summer and on. “We don’t even know if that’s going to go as far as the season.”
When sports do return, the health concern of officials are still up in the air.
“New York state is wondering how officials are going to feel coming back because of this layoff and COVID-19,” Baker said about emails he’s received from New York state. “From my viewpoint, I have no issues with going back as far as officiating. I’m not worried about it and not catching (the coronavirus) and that type of thing. I’m sure there’s going to be testing done soon.”
Baker went on to state that in most sports, the officials aren’t really that close to the players and coaches. One case Baker made was for the home plate umpire in baseball and softball being right behind the catcher, which makes it more of a players and coaches issue with dealing with COVID-19.
Not every official is going to be willing to go back because of what the pandemic has wrought. However, there are plenty of officials that are itching to get back out and do their job while having a front-row seat for the sports they love.