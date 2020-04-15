GENEVA — These are unsettled times for a lot of kids dealing with the fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Their social networks are disrupted. Schools are closed, playgrounds as well. And they’re being asked to stay away from their friends and many relatives as part of a social-distancing effort to stop the spread of a disease that has claimed thousands of lives across the nation.
Some Geneva families are doing what they can to keep smiles on the faces of the community’s youngsters.
Among them: Susan Albert, who has a teddy bear displayed in the window of her North Brook Street home.
You might have heard about a world-wide teddy bear hunt movement that has sprung up during the epidemic.
The Geneva effort, said Albert, is not meant to mimic that phenomenon but simply to provide some smiles to the city’s children walking the sidewalks.
“This is just leaving the teddy bear in your window and waving at the kids,” she said. “It’s just a fun thing to do and a fun thing for the kids to do.”
Albert has attached positive messages to her window display, such as “I hope you’re having a good day.”
As a grandmother missing her grandchildren amid the pandemic, she loves to see the youngsters’ smiles as they look at her teddy bear display.
The inspiration for her version of the teddy bear display comes from her daughter in Virginia.
Albert said it allows kids trying to cope with the stress of the lockdown with “something that is friendly and happy.”
The teddy bear display is catching on the city, with a number of other Geneva homes displaying them in their windows.
And Albert stressed that it doesn’t have to be a teddy bear — just something that brings a smile to kids and adults alike.
For instance, Jeff Hodde, who lives on Park Avenue, doesn’t have a teddy bear, so he’s got a lacrosse stick and tennis racket in his window, Albert said.
Others who have joined the teddy bear fun include Albert’s next-door neighbor Katherine Chaplain, Haley Innapollo on Ridgewood Drive and Anne Doyle on South West Street.
“We hope it brings a smile to people’s faces,” said Albert.