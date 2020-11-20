The Seneca Falls and Geneva school districts were the latest to be affected by positive COVID-19 results Thursday.
According to a message on the school district’s website, a Seneca Falls Middle School staff member tested positive. It is the district’s first known positive case, and at this point classes and extracurricular activities are continuing.
In the message, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said the staff member last attended school on Wednesday. With the help of the Seneca County Department of Public Health, contact tracing is underway and the district is identifying and notifying those staff members and students who must quarantine. Many left the school building Thursday per public health guidelines.
For those select students and staff who need to quarantine, they will be notified directly by the health department.
“If you are not contacted, no further action is required on your part,” Clingerman wrote. “As this is an ongoing and fluid situation, we will continue to work with the SCDPH to monitor and adjust our response as needed. As always, please be aware of any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 as they can occur up to seven days after exposure.”
Clingerman noted that just because someone is quarantined does not mean they are positive for COVID-19; quarantines are for precautionary purposes and meant to control the spread of the disease. He urged all to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and wash hands.
Meanwhile, in Geneva, the number of COVID-19 positive tests among staff members and students in the district grew to eight when the Ontario County Department of Health notified school officials Thursday morning that a staff member in the high school building tested positive. The staff member was last at school on Tuesday.
The district did not share any other information on the individual, per privacy guidelines.
There was no indication in a press release issued by the district if high school instruction would be impacted in any way.
The county Department of Health has begun contact tracing and will notify any contacts with potential exposure. Impacted families will be notified as soon as that determination has been made.