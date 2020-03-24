The state Elections Commissioners' Association is asking Gov. Cuomo to postpone the Democratic Presidential Primary from April 28 to June 23.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the ECA said elections boards throughout the state are risking personnel safety and health to prepare for April 28 elections, along with facing shortages of inspectors and polling places due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
The association is asking for the following, either by executive order or legislative action:
- Postponing the Democratic Presidential Primary. Fielding inspectors in the midst of this health crisis is dangerous and may be impossible. Traditional polling places may be unusable as they are currently restricted or closed to the public.
- Amending 8-400 of NYS Election Law to allow for absentee balloting during all times of declared state of emergency due to infectious disease or pandemic. This will allow all voters who are at-risk but perhaps not yet sick to apply for and receive an absentee ballot.
- For all Primary & Special Elections: Give wide latitude to the local Board of Elections to consolidate polling places and election districts to best operate the election. While crisis may be better by June, it is likely there will be limited numbers of polling places and inspectors.