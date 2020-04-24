GENEVA — The Geneva Housing Authority has been forced to suspend the $7.9 million renovation of its Elmcrest senior apartments on Lewis Street because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Housing Authority CEO Andy Tyman said the state ordered the suspension of the project, which is about 75 percent complete.
“The suspension of work is due to the difficulty in keeping construction workers from residents and keeping both safe,” said Tyman. “Contractors travel in from other areas around the region. Even though we had installed physical barriers, we want to be as cautious as we can in preventing the spread of this virus.”
He said the Housing Authority is “hopeful that this suspension of work will restart on May 15 when the current Pause New York is targeted to be lifted.”
The delay may bring some cost overruns, Tyman added.
Renovations at the other two projects, St. Francis and Courtyard Apartments, continues, said Tyman, “as that work is totally isolated away from residential occupied units.”
The St. Francis work, which involves converting the former Catholic school on Exchange Street into 16 one-bedroom senior apartments, is about 95 percent complete, while Courtyard, an existing apartment complex for families and seniors of modest incomes on Goodman Street, is about 53 percent finished.
The pandemic had already significantly affected some housing authority operations.
Entry to those living in GHA senior housing complexes — Elmcrest, Lyceum Heights, Seneca Apartments in Geneva, Waterloo Memorial Heights and Liberty Apartments in Canandaigua — is now limited to “essential visitors only,” which Tyman said means those necessary for resident care and community operations. Routine social visits are suspended until further notice.