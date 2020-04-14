WATERLOO — Frankie Minnier is a self-employed stagehand and video-tech professional whose contracted services at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre ended nearly a month ago when gaming facilities were closed across the state because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
He still hasn’t gotten signed up for his unemployment benefits through the state Department of Labor — and he’s hardly alone. The state and nation continue to lose jobs at record paces because of a massive shutdown of the U.S. economy caused by the closing of non-essential businesses due to the novel coronavirus.
“I applied online for unemployment over a month ago now and nothing happened,” he said in a response to a Finger Lakes Times Facebook post. “Maybe I applied before (the) self-employed were eligible and before they waived the waiting period, but nothing happened.”
Minnier, who lives in Waterloo, said he tried applying over the phone a week later, to no avail. He subsequently completed an online application on the labor department’s website, and he was determined to be eligible. Still, no benefits.
The state is making changes to get money into the hands of Minnier and thousands of other state workers who have lost their jobs since the shutdown began.
The Department of Labor and the New York State Office of Information Technology Services said it is partnering with Google Cloud, Deloitte and Verizon to improve the state’s online and telephone-based unemployment insurance application system. The online application system, at labor.ny.gov, should be able to handle most applications from start to finish, said the state, with the goal of “dramatically” reducing the number of New Yorkers who must speak to a claims specialist on the phone.
Minnier’s phone frustrations also will be addressed, the labor department said, noting that it is rolling out a new call-back system that allows staffers to call people who need to submit additional information to support their existing unemployment assistance application. That means workers who already filed partial claims under the old system and had been told to call the hotline to finish their application won’t need to; instead, the state will call them.
Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said she understands the frustration workers are having with the system, which was not designed to handle the incredible volume of unemployment benefit applications it has received over the past month. The Department of Labor said it has experienced a 16,000 percent increase in phone calls and a 1,600 percent increase in web traffic, compared to a typical week before the business shutdowns sent so many people to the unemployment lines.
“I recognize that this is an extremely challenging time for all New Yorkers,” Reardon said. “I have been unemployed. I understand the urgency. We want you to be aware of the steps that we are taking to respond to each of you, as quickly as we can. We know that your livelihood depends on it, and we assure you that you will get your benefits.”
The state also is opening an additional unemployment insurance call center with an additional 1,200 representatives to help handle the high number of calls. And, the call center’s hours have been expanded to seven days a week. The hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
In addition, the labor office is adding $600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits that were included in the Federal CARES Act. However, unlike other states, New York is delivering the extra benefits before federal funds are disbursed to the states, the Department of Labor noted. New York also is extending the period covered by unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks, for a total of 39 weeks.