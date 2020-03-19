VICTOR — Eastview Mall and all indoor malls across the state must temporarily close Thursday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined the measure as part of an announcement that Pennsylvania had joined New Jersey and Connecticut in forming a regional coalition designed to stem the spread of COVID-19, whose infection numbers are rising by the day.
Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in the four states will close by 8 p.m. Thursday on top of directives Monday that included limiting crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people and requiring restaurants and bars to cease on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos were also ordered closed.
“We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said in a news release. “It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density-reduction policies that prevent ‘state shopping.’ We will continue working together to update our regulations and guidance as the situation evolves while keeping a consistent standard across the region.”
Eastview Mall owner Wilmorite has curtailed hours amid the outbreak, moving to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Wilmorite said it was doing “enhanced cleaning,” while closing the carousels and children’s play areas as well as part of an attack on hot spots for the coronavirus.
Some retailers had already opted to suspend operations amid the outbreak.
The food court remained open, but for takeout only, per Cuomo’s orders Monday prohibiting on-premise dining, said Wilmorite.
Eastview Mall Manager Mike Kauffman could not be reached for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.