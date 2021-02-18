GENEVA — During both waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not uncommon for people to avoid going to a hospital for fear of being infected.
Even when they were having symptoms of a possible heart attack.
“There have been people referred to us by their primary care practice, and they would tell us, ‘I was having some chest pain but didn’t want to go the ER (emergency room). It was no big deal,’” said Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez of Geneva General Cardiology Associates. “I haven’t seen a lot of that, but there were one or two people who had heart attacks and didn’t even know it, or tried to tough it out. Now their heart function is low.”
Local hospitals saw about a 50% decrease in ER patient volume during the first peak of the coronavirus, numbers that were mirrored across the region, state and country. For some, their condition worsened while they stayed home.
“We have seen some of that — patients not wanting to go to an emergency room, despite a push by Finger Lakes Health and other agencies to reassure the public if they have symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, the ER is the best place to go,” Rodriguez said.
February is Hearth Health Month, and Rodriguez is medical director for cardiac services at Finger Lakes Health. He sees patients at GGH and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and said there have been fewer people exhibiting heart attack symptoms at the hospitals during the COVID era.
“There are two thoughts on that. One is that people are just not showing up,” he said. “We worry about seeing complications with people who have heart attacks at home and don’t do anything about them. That can lead to heart failure later, which is certainly concerning.
“The other thing is people are staying home and being good. They are not going out and doing unhealthy behaviors.”
Rodriguez and his colleagues saw fewer patients during the first wave of the pandemic last spring.
“Some of that was intentional. We switched over primarily to telemedicine during the first wave, then went back to in-person visits after COVID calmed down in the summer,” he said. “We started telemedicine again around the holidays when COVID started to pick up.”
While Rodriguez and other doctors said telemedicine was one way to stop the spread of the virus, it does have its limitations.
“It’s hard to manage patients the same at home as we do in an office setting,” he said. “A lot of what we do is primary prevention of cardiac events like heart attacks and strokes, and that includes taking blood pressures and cholesterol monitoring. The thing is, people don’t want to go to labs and get their blood drawn.
“With some of our established patients with heart failure, or who are on multiple heart medications, we have given them home blood pressure cuffs. In those cases, we use the tools at home as a surrogate to coming into the office. We’ve been able to manage them without any issue. We still bring people into the office if we need to and so we can lay eyes on them. It’s more of a hybrid approach now.”
Rodriguez said he and other cardiologists are reading literature from the New England Journal of Medicine and other sources about the possible long-term effects of COVID-19 on the heart.
“From the data we have seen so far, among people who have been hospitalized or in the ICU due to COVID, there is evidence of heart damage, and it ranges from 7% to 25% of patients who test positive,” he said.
One thing doctors are seeing is direct infection of heart muscle by the coronavirus. The virus also can cause myocarditis, which can affect heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms, or arrhythmia.
“We usually see viral myocarditis around this time of year,” he said.
Rodriguez said many of his patients have asked about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s something I would recommend to anyone, especially for people who have heart disease. They have less immunity,” he said. “The goal is to get as many people immunized as possible.”