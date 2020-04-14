GENEVA — Stirring up the motivation to do any sort of exercise these days is no small feat. Venturing outside for a walk or a round of golf — prior to the governor’s ban on golfing, that is — provides enough incentive for most, but for days when the weather doesn’t cooperate for outdoor activities, mustering up the inspiration to exercise inside can seem akin to climbing a mountain.
The same can be said for student-athletes.
At a time when they normally would be regimented with a workout and practice schedule, they find themselves at home, their seasons canceled. Entirely.
For Hobart and William Smith students, there is some good news. They have Chris Gray.
HWS’ strength and conditioning coach continues to work with students on a daily basis to provide workout routines and exercises for student-athletes stuck at home or on campus.
“It’s something that we’ve been working through, back and forth with our student-athletes, and figuring out what’s best for them,” Gray said. “And, it depends on the athlete itself.”
The challenges in place now — other than the ones social distancing presents — is when the medium of a gym is taken away. Gray must gauge the tools that each student-athlete has access to and make a specific workout plan.
“My staff and I put out a number of at-home workouts that anybody can do,” Gray said of the initial plan his staff had when campus began to shut down. “What we ended up doing was creating a voluntary online questionnaire based off what they have. We were able to come out with semi-specific programs based off what students have (access to).”
While the mode of exercise presents its own challenges, Gray notes that students have different ways of communicating. Phone calls, video chats, emails, text messages — even handwritten letters — have been used by Gray and his staff to communicate with athletes.
“The big thing right now is these Zoom calls,” Gray said. “We’re exhausting everything from emails, text messages, handwritten letters. I’ve written about 25-30 (letters) this morning, so we are exhausting every possible way to communicate, to keep them engaged, to remind them of all the work to be put in, and to stay positive. I think being able to use all those different modes has really helped us exponentially.”
Normally, a student-athlete gets into a set routine of how many squats or reps to do when in Bristol Gym for morning lifts or afternoon workouts, but when the medium of a gym is yanked away, Gray and his staff have had to tailor workouts for individuals.
He seems to be loving the challenge.
“Everybody has access to something different,” Gray said of student-athletes at home. “They have their own means their own spacing, their own requirements, which is fascinating and challenging. It’s awesome.”
Handwritten letters and specific workout routines have kept Gray even busier than he normally is during the school year. Yet another challenge still remains, and it might be the hardest obstacle: motivation.
For many people, not going to a gym robs them of the inspiration to get a sweat going. According to Gray, the motivation must come from setting a specific time and committing to the workout.
“Once you are intentional with your time, you have to be intentional with your direction,” he explained.
While the date for a return to normal is uncertain, what is still of the utmost importance during this unforeseen COVID-19 crisis is this: staying healthy.