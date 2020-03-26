GENEVA — Thousands across the state have found themselves in a position they likely could not have envisioned just a few months ago: unemployed.
For many of the suddenly jobless, they are still without unemployment benefits, as the state Department of Labor’s website has been overrun by the high number of people filing claims.
Even if they are able to file, the jobless benefits received generally don’t come close to the wages earned. That sometimes means making decisions between eating and paying the bills.
John Parrott Jr., a partner with Finger Lakes Partners Insurance of Geneva, said insurance companies and many other businesses know these are unprecedented times and that many companies are willing to work with people through what is hoped to be a short-term economic slowdown.
Parrott said FLX Partners is telling clients to reach out to their insurer to see if they can get premium payments delayed temporarily.
“That’s the message that we’re trying to reach out to people about,” he said. “They just need to call and explain the situation.”
Here is what Finger Lakes Partners is sending out to its customers:
The insurance companies we represent are willing to make arrangements to make sure you are able to keep your coverage in force. We are open for business, so please call us, (315) 789-0700 or email us at flp@fingerlakesinsurance.com.
It’s possible insurance companies and many other businesses will delay payments for 60-90 days, said Parrott.
“I think all the companies are prepared for that,” said Parrott.
He said the insurance companies and most other businesses have a motive to work with people behind on bills.
“They want to keep their customers and be back in business,” he said.