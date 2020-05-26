WATERLOO — Faced with a loss of state aid and sales tax revenues because of the coronavirus, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will consider eliminating 24 jobs at tonight’s committee and full board meetings.
The meetings will not be open to the public. They will be livestreamed with board members wearing face masks and practicing social distancing because of the COVID-19 virus guidelines.
The meetings will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. on the county’s YouTube channel for public viewing at https://youtu.be/fnwFVwbsepQ.
The county anticipates a 20-percent reduction in state aid for the Human Services Division. The motion before the board tonight states that Human Services has given a 30-day notice to service providers Glove House, Youth Assistance Program and the county Probation Department of a reduction in budgeted services. Glove House would be cut by $200,000 on Jun 1. YAP will be cut by $28,000 as of May 26 and probation will be reduced by $87,000, also on May 26.
And after reviewing the Civil Service Employees Association labor contract and consulting with outside legal counsel, they will consider defunding and abolishing 24 positions in the division, effective May 29.
The jobs proposed for elimination include a senior support investigator, an account-clerk typist, senior account clerk typist, an employment and training assistance and coordinator, a temporary employment and training assistant, a temporary summer youth counselor, a staff assistant, two drivers, a driver clerk, a social welfare examiner, four caseworkers, three family aides, a deputy commissioner, a director of temporary assistance and eligibility services.
The board also will consider defunding and abolishing the commissioner of public works position, now held by Samuel Priem, and his confidential secretary. Priem has not been re-appointed to his position.
In other action, the board will:
• Vote on a motion to defer payments associated with the county’s revolving loan program, due to the negative economic impacts on business from the pandemic. The payments now due will be deferred until the end of October. The county attorney would be authorized to renegotiate terms of the loans after October.
• Discuss the next steps to implement the county’s facilities master plan and receive an update on LaFayette Park in the village of Waterloo.
• Receive an update from finance director Michael Reynolds, R-Covert, on a preliminary financial report for 2019 and an update on COVID-19 fiscal impacts on the 2020 county budget.
• Possibly discuss a plan for a portion of the county’s hotel motel room tax set aside for special tourism related projects at the Supervisors discretion.
• Receive an update on the phased reopening of the Finger Lakes Region by the state.