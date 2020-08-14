WATERLOO — Seneca County has had a low number of new COVID-19 infections and no deaths from the virus in the past month.
That pleases county Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart, though she urged people to continue compliance with mask and social distancing measures directed by the state to curb the spread of the virus that has killed more than 167,000 Americans this year.
As of Aug. 11, Seneca County had 73 cases of infection from testing, 131 in quarantine, one currently hospitalized and only three deaths, the fewest coronavirus-related deaths in the four-county area. Only smaller Yates County has fewer cases, but it has had more deaths seven).
“It has been a month since New York state directed full enforcement of mask and face coverings in businesses and enhanced social distancing rules to help prevent the spread of COVID,” Swinehart said.
Thanking the people and businesses in the county for their “overwhelming support” for those measures, Swinehart urged people and businesses to continue the practices.
“Seneca County continues to be in an excellent position with low numbers of new infections and no deaths occurring in the county from COVID-19 over the past month,” she said. “As schools and businesses prepare to reopen, now is the time to maintain our vigilance and continue collective efforts to wear masks or face coverings, social distance and avoid large, non-essential gatherings.
“This is the formula that will allow our economy to recover and grow.”
Swinehart said the Health Department will continue to educate and advise the business community and increase awareness among residents of the importance of these preventative measures.
“Due, in part, to a high level of compliance among most businesses and increased awareness among residents and in the business community of these necessary requirements, no Seneca County individuals or business has been fined or sanctioned since the enhanced July 9 state emergency regulations were issued,” Swinehart added.
Voluntary compliance with face mask wearing and social distancing is being seen, Swinehart said, “proving that our community wants to so their part to help keep COVID infections low.”
For more information, people can call the Health Department at (315) 539-1920, visit www.co.seneca.ny.us or send an email to CovidResponse@co.seneca.ny.us.