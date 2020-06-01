QUEENS — The images of New York City hospitals during the deadly pinnacle of the COVID-19 pandemic were impossible to ignore.
Those scenes, often cellphone videos from doctors and nurses showing patients being treated in makeshift intensive care units and hallways, were a daily staple on the network news and other media outlets.
While many hospitals in the city were inundated with the sickest patients during the height of the crisis, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was considered by many to be “ground zero” for the novel coronavirus in the United States.
A Geneva native was right in the thick of it — and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I wanted to work at Elmhurst, as they are really the epicenter of the epicenter,” Dr. Jenny Martino said in a recent email interview with the Times. “They have a very diverse and poor population and were overwhelmed with COVID patients who needed an intensivist. I really wanted to come to Elmhurst, as I knew my skills and diverse experience would be put to good use.”
A 1994 Geneva High School graduate, Martino earned her undergraduate degree at Boston University and her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. She did her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Vermont.
She spent three years as a pulmonary and critical care physician in Vancouver, Wash., then in 2014 began “locums” work — filling positions at hospitals around the United States as a temporary critical care doctor. She also began doing international work around that time, including an association with the well-known organization Doctors Without Borders.
“I have several passions when it comes to medicine. I love the ICU and helping sick patients,” said Martino, the daughter of JoEllen and Ron Martino of Geneva. “I find international work so fulfilling and challenging. Going to different countries and working with people who are so grateful for any help is very satisfying.”
“I truly believe all people deserve equal health care. I do not think there are ‘VIPs’ in medicine. Everyone should be treated the same,” Martino added. “I also find palliative care and end-of-life care in the ICU very fascinating. Sometimes when we can’t save a person, the best we can do is support them and their family through a comfortable death.”
Her international work took her to numerous countries. Martino provided care at a refugee camp in Bangladesh, responded to two tropical cyclones in Mozambique, worked at a trauma center in Afghanistan and had assignments in South Sudan, Myanmar, Honduras, Guatemala, Peru and other nations.
When COVID-19 became a global health crisis, Martino had just started a six-month humanitarian trip with the Team 5 Foundation. Founded by military medics in the U.S. special forces, it specializes in providing free medical care to indigenous populations.
The trip was supposed to take her to countries including Australia, Colombia, Nepal and Vietnam.
“Three weeks in and we had to cancel due to COVID travel restrictions,” she said. “I hope to work with them again once international work opens up.”
After returning to the U.S., Martino emailed New York City hospitals dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients. She offered to work with no pay, but Elmhurst was looking to fill a paid position temporarily.
“I think I was meant to be here, as it was the first hospital I emailed,” she said.
Martino started at Elmhurst on April 7 and has worked 12-hour shifts at night, with two nights off per week. The unit she was assigned to was turned into a 35-bed makeshift ICU that was full for her first six weeks with patients on ventilators.
“When I first arrived it was very chaotic. Things had apparently been worse before I got there,” she said. “In the early days, we would have three or four codes a night, where a patient suffers cardiac arrest. My unit was not meant to be an ICU, so we were lacking in resources and also the nurses and support staff were not used to taking care of such sick patients. The patient population here is many immigrants, and they seem to be hit much harder than other populations.”
While there was a decline in cases over time, Martino said many of the early patients died and only a handful survived.
“I have seen many patients die. It is very hard as most families are not allowed to visit and we have some patients who have been in the hospital for six weeks,” she said. “The last time many of these people saw their family members, they were walking and just a little short of breath ... but many of them ended up on maximal life support and didn’t survive, and many died without their families getting to say goodbye.”
“In my field of medicine I do see many people die, but for the residents and younger doctors, nurses and other professionals who aren’t used to seeing death, it has been quite emotionally draining,” she added. “So many people die and so many that end up critically ill don’t survive despite our best efforts, so that is mentally hard.”
As of several days ago, Martino didn’t know how much longer she would be at Elmhurst.
“Things have slowed down here and there are many less cases. I wonder what will happen when the city opens back up again,” she said. “I never imagined I would see what I am seeing, but I like to think my being here made a difference. I like to think I helped save some people who would have otherwise died and helped people die comfortably who couldn’t be saved. I am honored to have helped treat patients in NYC.”