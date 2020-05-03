Geneva High School senior Ryan Fishback said he’s trying not to dwell too much on the negative following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to keep K-12 schools and colleges closed for the remainder of their academic years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s critical that we protect our students from this virus, and given the current circumstances we are in, we do not think it is possible to put the necessary precautions in place that would allow us to reopen schools this academic year,” Cuomo said Friday, adding that he’s unsure about summer school at this point.
Fishback said Cuomo’s decision is not a surprise, but admitted it’s been a strange five weeks since schools were closed in mid-March on orders from the governor. The closure was for two weeks initially, but was extended twice in April, with May 15 the latest possible reopening date.
That means schools will continue with remote learning through June.
“I think I speak for a lot of people that it’s been quite an unexpected turn of events,” said Fishback, a state tennis champion, honor student and accomplished musician. “We were sitting in the cafeteria talking about the coronavirus in China, and a week later, we were out of school.”
Fishback said he is missing his friends, school time and his senior year in tennis, where he hoped to vie for a state doubles title with his seventh-grade brother, Drew.
Still, he’s not dwelling on what he won’t experience.
“I try to stay pretty open-minded about this,” he said. “There are people far worse off. The majority of people are still healthy. I can understand that some people might feel robbed of their senior year, and that’s totally understandable.”
For Geneva School Superintendent Trina Newton, the news that school would not reopen for the current academic year was not unexpected but still disappointing.
“To be honest, this was what we were planning for,” said Newton, who is retiring at the end of June. “It still felt like a punch in the gut. My guess is everyone is feeling that punch to the gut, even though we knew it was coming.”
Newton said she and her administrative team were scratching their heads prior to the governor’s decision, wondering how they could open May 15 given the many safety challenges for students and staff — from proper social distancing in the classrooms, buses and other spaces to disinfecting facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We’re not equipped right now,” she said.
Cuomo is directing schools and colleges to create reopening plans for the fall semester that re-imagine school facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those plans include monitoring the spread of COVID-19, how to reinforce student safety, and when and how to resume extracurricular activities. All plans will be reviewed and approved by the state.
Other superintendents in the region support Cuomo’s decision, but found the news sobering at the same time.
“While we want our students back in the classroom learning and understand the impact this has had on families and the learning accomplished by students, it must be done in a safe way,” Penn Yan Superintendent Howard Dennis said. “Now that the governor has closed schools for the rest of the year, we will continue to shoot for summer school or the fall reopening. ...The state Education Department established a committee on reopening schools last week, so we will look to them for guidance on requirements while we continue to look at our own procedures.”
Matt Cook, superintendent of Newark schools, said the decision “is very upsetting to all of us in public education. Being able to be with our students and other educators is the lifeblood of what we do, but safety always needs to come first, and knowing this information will allow us to keep everyone safe. We are still planning for summer school, until told differently, and now we can plan more thoroughly for the reopening of the buildings this fall.”
South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski said while he supports Cuomo’s decision, the reopening preparations needed for either summer school or fall are considerable,
“It will be a significant challenge to put safeguards in place when we eventually reopen, and it makes sense to put aside the thought of trying to make it happen this year,” Zielinski said.
Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman knew it was unlikely students would return,
“It was still hard to hear and accept when he made the announcement,” Clingerman said. “We miss our students. They are why we become educators and enjoy the work we do. I am feeling such heartache for our seniors who will miss so much of their final year. This time of their senior year is what they have worked so hard for. They are resilient, and I know everything will be OK in the end, but I still feel for them.
“I know that the closing of school buildings is intended to protect all of us in the long-term, but it is still hard to accept as a reality.”
Clyde-Savannah Superintendent Mike Hayden: “(It’s) safe to say that we have all been anticipating this course of action and have been making preparations accordingly. Although highly anticipated, this news does not come easy to any of us. I think deep down, we were all hoping that the remainder of the school year could have been salvaged in some way. This sentiment is certainly true for our graduating seniors. The class of 2020 now undoubtedly will not be able to participate in a traditional commencement activity, complete their senior season in athletic competition, take their senior trip, or perform in one last concert.”
Hayden said the current Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines “will make it extremely difficult for schools to operate in a traditional fashion. Considerations will have to be given to busing (number of students riding a bus in close proximity), class size and configuration, scheduling, lunch periods, assemblies, sports, etc. We may also see a drastic change to the school calendar with respect to instructional days and attendance requirements. Some states have already talked about alternating days of instruction with a hybrid of on campus and remote learning. At this point, everything is on the table for discussion.”
Newton concurred that Geneva will be looking at those options as well.
While Hayden agrees with Cuomo’s decision, budget cuts at his district and others will make it “nearly impossible to implement the governor’s deliverables for a reopening.” He said state aid cuts have forced the district to increase class sizes, something that will make social distancing even more challenging.
“How are expected to keep students and staff safe when critical aid necessary to do so has been taken away?” Hayden asked. “We cannot expect our taxpayers to foot the bill more than they already are.”
Updated aid figures to be released later this month indicate a possible 20 percent cut in state aid, Hayden noted.
At Geneva’s West Street School, an elementary building, Principal Eric Vaillancourt said the news, while expected, was still difficult to hear.
“It’s the reality that we won’t see the current fifth-grade students all together at the end of June,” he said. “That’s only magnified at the high school with our seniors.”
The distance learning that has been installed amid the building closures has been a challenge, he added. Students with the technology — computers and good internet service top the list — and ample parental support are succeeding for the most part, but for children without those advantages, it’s been more difficult.
“Frankly, some families are just overwhelmed right now,” he said.
“A lot of our kids who are struggling are struggling even more,” North Street School fourth-grade teacher Shannon Horan said.
Vaillancourt said his teachers are doing everything they can to support their students during the lockdown — from Zoom conferences to phone calls to socially distanced home visits.
Horan is like many other teachers with families. She’s working with her own grade-school student at home, as well as addressing the students in her classes. While the educating goes on, students are missing the school structure and social support, she said, noting that the children will be missing that “social closure” that comes with finishing out the school year in the building.
The distance learning effort continues to be tweaked, she added.
“We’ve changed how we’re doing things three, four, five times trying to respond to their needs,” Horan elaborated.
School superintendents said they feel for students like Fishback who are finishing out their school career at home. A number of superintendents said they are working on how to give the seniors fitting graduations.