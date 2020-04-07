GENEVA — The Old Time Family Fun Festival has been an annual success on the grounds of St. Francis-St. Stephen School. It’s also one of the major fundraising events for the K-8 Catholic school.
The recent pandemic has given the two of the festival’s chief organizers, Troy Quigley and Bill Greco, some pause as to what could happen to this year’s festival, which is scheduled two months from now.
“We are scheduled for June 5-6,” Quigley wrote in a text message to the Times. “Bill (Greco) and I have talked, and at this point we feel we probably need to make a decision by around the first of May.”
“We will only have (the festival) if (the pandemic) improves,” Greco said. “If it doesn’t, then we will absolutely not have it. If it does, we’re kind of excited because we think it can be the first big event that people can get out to see their family, relatives and neighbors, and in a happy environment.”
Greco and Quigley said they will monitor the news and make their decision based on what happens in the next four weeks.
If the festival happens, it will do so at a new venue: the Geneva Recreation Complex.
“We had some real great events at the school, at the parking lot,” Greco said. “The problem we had is that a lot of people complained that there was no parking, or they had to walk a long distance to get to it.”
The idea of moving the site allows the event to occur rain or shine, since the complex is an indoor facility. Greco and Quigley noted that it takes most of the year to coordinate two of the festival’s biggest attractions, so the decision to move indoors ensures both elements will come to fruition.
One of those events is a Beer and Wine Fest from 7-10 p.m. June 5. The Laser Show, which is set for 9:30 p.m. June 6, will be patriotic and geared toward the military. Local veterans will be treated as VIPs, Greco and Quigley said, in homage to their service.
The only thing expected to be outside is Touch A Truck, which will be in the back of the complex. That is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. June 6.
“A new thing this year will be the Beer and Wine Fest,” Greco stated. “We got a lot of local beer and wineries that have signed on. We had some of them on our website already, but we stopped adding to website until we decide what’s going to happen (with the festival).”
“We have the Touch A Truck, which is also new,” Greco continued “That’s going to be pretty awesome. We have some major vehicles coming in: Gas &Electric is coming in, Spectrum is coming down. We have local police and state agencies bringing the emergency vehicles. A lot of them are going to bring bucket trucks. The kids can actually get in them.”
Greco is hoping to have a helicopter on site, also, but acknowledged the pandemic has slowed down the planning on that.
“Most of the food choices will remain the same,” Quigley stated. “We do have a surprise or two up our sleeves.”
One of those: the “Walking Taco.”
“It’s like a snack-size Doritos bag,” Greco stated. “You crush it and put hamburg in it and some other ingredients from tacos and use a spoon to eat it right out of the bag.”
Man of the other popular menus staples — sausage and onions, hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, fired pickles, and hot meatball sandwiches — will return, as will one of the festival’s most recognizable sweet treats.
“Our fried dough that John Greco use to do every year, and now Jeff Greco has taken that spot,” Greco said.