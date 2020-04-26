Humans are in a panic all around the world

Of a virus that can infect each man, woman, boy and girl

Though it started in China, it stayed not on their shore

And so far has infected people by the score

Though it is respiratory, many have fallen for the hype

And are running in a panic in the search of toilet wipe

And with so many hoarding, and toilet paper stacking

A truck full of toilet paper, a man was caught hijacking

Though we must work together to fight this unseen thing

We’re being told that we must practice social distancing

Some lay their hands for healing on others as they pray

But how do we lay hands on someone from six feet away?

And now all the restaurants from but one to four stars

Have been closed, as have spas and gyms, social clubs and bars

This virus is contagious and lest it be spread about

We’re asked to stay in our homes unless we must go out

For now it is a waiting game as together we pray

That we get through this and all live to see another day

So let us all work together although we be bold or shy

That it will be the virus, and not us, that has to die

— LOUIS L. LOBDELL

