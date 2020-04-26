Humans are in a panic all around the world
Of a virus that can infect each man, woman, boy and girl
Though it started in China, it stayed not on their shore
And so far has infected people by the score
Though it is respiratory, many have fallen for the hype
And are running in a panic in the search of toilet wipe
And with so many hoarding, and toilet paper stacking
A truck full of toilet paper, a man was caught hijacking
Though we must work together to fight this unseen thing
We’re being told that we must practice social distancing
Some lay their hands for healing on others as they pray
But how do we lay hands on someone from six feet away?
And now all the restaurants from but one to four stars
Have been closed, as have spas and gyms, social clubs and bars
This virus is contagious and lest it be spread about
We’re asked to stay in our homes unless we must go out
For now it is a waiting game as together we pray
That we get through this and all live to see another day
So let us all work together although we be bold or shy
That it will be the virus, and not us, that has to die
— LOUIS L. LOBDELL