GENEVA — While many of the region’s workers are finding themselves at the kitchen table with their laptops and phones doing what they used to do at the office, the same cannot be said for restaurant servers and support staff.
Most of them lost their jobs when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that restaurants could no longer offer on-premise dining and would need to move to take-out and/or delivery.
Restaurant owners that have opted to stay open say just a skeleton staff is needed to operate take-out and delivery.
That meant by Tuesday morning, most of the city and region’s servers, as well as other support staff, were without jobs.
Among them, Geneva City Councilor Laura Salamendra, a server at The Elephant in Geneva, a Thai restaurant in the 1 Franklin Square building on Exchange Street downtown.
Salamendra has worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years, and she understands the volatility of a business where owners often have thin margins even in good times.
“So many of us in the food-service industry are being hit quite hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “Many of us don’t know when we’ll be going back to work, and many of us work paycheck to paycheck. I just purchased my first home in September, and I’ve been spending most of my money on creating a home, as opposed to saving for a rainy day.”
Indeed, the public health crisis is more like a downpour. Unemployment claims — many coming from the restaurant industry — have spiked dramatically amid a free-falling economy across the nation.
“I haven’t filed for unemployment as of yet because the site keeps crashing,” Salamendra said.
She agrees with Cuomo’s executive order to bar on-premise dining.
“I fully understand the necessity of businesses closing down to keep the public safe, but it’s a bit unnerving discovering first-hand how fragile and vulnerable our local service industry-based economy really is,” she said.
Geneva’s downtown revival is due in no small measure to its growing reputation for food and drink. With on-premise dining gone and bars closed, it’s a big hit to the city’s economy, as well as to its many residents who work in the food and beverage sector, including the region’s breweries and wineries.
“Geneva has been trying to be a food-destination place,” said Nick Mazzocchi, who works at Eddie O’Brien’s on Seneca Street in downtown Geneva.
While he’s confident his employer can weather the storm, this temporary in-house dining shutdown might put other restaurants “over the edge,” he believes.
Geneva City Manager Sager Gerling understands the hit her city is taking as well.
“Geneva’s restaurants are critical to the social and economic vitality of our city,” she said by email. “As we all do our part to protect the health of our community members, we are also deeply concerned about the financial well-being of businesses and employees. Staff is available to assist businesses and community members in navigating the COVID-19 regulations and the evolving financial assistance that is becoming available.”
She urged people to visit cityofgenevany.com/covid-19 for staff contact info, as well as restaurant take out/delivery services available.
Others facing challenges similar to Salamendra include Jude Tostanowski, a server at Kindred Fare on Routes 5&20 in the town of Geneva.
“It’s hard,” said Tostanowski. “It was like a gut punch, honestly.”
Unlike Salamendra, Tostanowski was able to get his unemployment benefits going.
“It took three hours,” he noted.
Tostanowski agrees with the need to cease on-premise dining to reduce people-to-people exposure of what for some is a potentially life-threatening illness.
“I completely understand why it needs to be done,” he said.
Tostanowski said Kindred Fare has been kind to him and the other employees in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
They are giving him two eight-hour shifts as part of the restaurant’s curbside pickup program, and each employee is free to come down at 4 p.m. each day for a free hot meal.
He credits the support Kindred Fare owner Susie Atvell has provided employees since the in-house dining shutdown began.
“She’s really great,” he said.
Mazzocchi said he doesn’t disagree with the governor’s decision either.
“I do understand that,” he said. “It’s just a place where germs can be spread.”
He added that he and others in the industry wash their hands with soap and water “after every transaction.”
Mazzocchi said he has worked in restaurants since he was 18 and has “never had to apply for unemployment.”
For Nicole DeCola of Lyons, she “thought the COVID-19 hype was a little overboard” and wasn’t thinking she might lose her job at the William Street Tavern in Lyons, formerly Growler’s.
When told the tavern was shutting down, she said, “I knew this was real. I knew this was nothing to mess around with, but I also know that I didn’t have thousands of dollars in my bank account to survive with little or no work. I do have a mortgage payment, a car payment, grocery and monthly bills. I hope and pray that we all get through this time together. America sure has become a scary place. I’m praying for us all.”
Salamendra said the service industry has taken a deep hit from COVID-19 and needs assistance.
“So many Finger Lakes residents in these industries rely on tips to feed our families and ourselves,” she said. “Housekeepers, dishwashers, barbacks, hotel workers, tasting room employees and so many other tourism-based workers are facing an uncertain future. We are workers who already face unreliable working conditions, wages, and often lack health insurance. I am one of these people.”
She said they are “scared for our health and our financial futures. We are out of work, but our bills won’t stop. Unemployment does not account for tipped wages and will be insufficient for most of us. We need federal, state and local relief for all tourist- and service-sector workers.”
Salamendra outlined a number of things the industry needs in the economic fallout caused by the outbreak, including free testing for COVID-19, free medical treatment and/or automatic enrollment in Medicaid and an emergency order for full pay and benefits if not able to work due to the crisis.