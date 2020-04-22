PENN YAN — The pride Michele Wheeler has in her staff at Ontario-Yates Hospice, considering the challenges posed by COVID-19, comes through loud and clear.
“I feel like a proud mother. They are not skipping a beat and doing what needs to be done,” said Wheeler, manager of the local hospice program that is part of UR Medicine Home Care. “It’s almost business as usual, to the extent that we are providing the same services with all the necessary personal protective equipment.”
While some area hospice homes have closed temporarily due to the novel coronavirus, Wheeler said her team of nurses, social workers, home health aides and chaplains continues to see about 50 patients in Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties. Those visits can be in the patient’s home, at a hospital or nursing home.
“Our referrals have not dropped,” Wheeler said. “We are seeing a bit of a decrease in our nursing home visits, which is understandable. The nursing homes have a higher risk population and don’t want to expose the elderly any more than they have to.”
One of the local hospice sites closed for now is Keuka Comfort Care Home near Penn Yan. Director Donna Payne said the home usually has 20 to 25 guests per year.
“I look at Ontario-Yates Hospice as essential. We are a huge gift to the community, but not essential,” she said. “We have some volunteers who are in their 80s. We would never put those people in a position where they have to make a decision to stay home or come here.”
Shortly after closing, the home donated its supply of face masks — about 300 — to Finger Lakes Health, which includes Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan.
“Our most precious resources are our volunteers and community partners. The best way to assist is with supplies,” Payne said. “We are also more than willing to share our health-related supplies with families that might need them for a loved one at home. As soon as it’s safe for people to go out and we have referrals, we will be happy to reopen.”
Another area hospice home, Light Hill in Canandaigua, is temporarily closed. The House of John in Clifton Springs remains open.
“We are accepting guests and our staff is following enhanced COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Steve Hasseler, president of the House of John’s board of directors. “We always strive to fulfill the mission of the house whenever a family needs our care.”
Payne said a Keuka Comfort Care Home fundraiser, the “Big Barn Bonanza,” was called off due to the pandemic. The event at the Yates County Fairgrounds, which sees people buy donated furniture that has been restored, usually brings about $17,000 each spring.
“It’s not our biggest fundraiser, but it’s pretty easy money with a lot of work involved. We have three storage units filled and an overflow in our garage,” Payne said. “We may be able to help people in the community if they have a need.”
Payne is hopeful two other fundraisers — “Krossin Keuka” on July 27 and the “Life is a Journey” 5K and 10K runs on Oct. 11 — can still be held. The former is a swim across Keuka Lake.
“Keuka College has halted everything, and Krossin Keuka starts at the college. Registration has also come to a screeching halt, because people with travel plans and people on the lake take part in the event, and they may not be here then,” she said. “We are totally supported by fundraising and donations. I will say we have received some very generous donations recently.”
Margaret Wiant, director of public relations for UR Medicine Home Care, said the agency has received donations of personal protective gear for its employees. That includes a large number of face shields made by BonaDent Dental Laboratories in Seneca Falls and other supplies from Romulus Central School.
“The face shields were really hard to come by at the beginning of the crisis, and we are grateful to BonaDent for those,” Wiant said. “I really want to give a shout out to Romulus Central School. They stepped up early in the game and helped secure items we need.”
Wheeler, a Penn Yan native, said the staff at Ontario-Yates Hospice remains committed to their work while dealing with COVID-19.
“Honestly, they are just doing their jobs,” she said. “They are passionate about end-of-life care and not letting this crisis interfere with that passion every single day.”