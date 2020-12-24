CANANDAIGUA — With Ontario County Public Health reporting COVID-19 cases at a record high, UR Medicine Thompson Health has suspended visitation at F.F. Thompson Hospital effective yesterday.
“This difficult decision is not taken lightly,” said Michael Stapleton Jr., the health system’s president and CEO. “We are doing what we need to do in order to protect our patients and our associates as we continue to serve our community.”
For now, visitors for maternity patients and patients who are deemed “imminent end of life” are exempted, though restricted. Those visitors will be screened at the entrance and must present a driver’s license or similar form of identification for contact tracing purposes.
Children and people with developmental disabilities who require an advocate may be accompanied by their parent or advocate during a visit to the hospital’s emergency department.
“We appreciate the support of our community as we continue to work through this challenging situation,” Stapleton said.
Public health officials said new cases are being seen in many areas of the county. They are urging people who have tested positive or have coronavirus symptoms to stay home and isolate in one room for 10 days.
Public health staff will help people who have tested positive, but there may be a delay due to the current caseload.