HOPEWELL — Ontario County Public Health announced late this afternoon there are now three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario County.
The first case was travel acquired. The second and third cases are described as community acquired.
One positive COVID-19 case is a student at Canandaigua Middle School, according to the school's website. The student and family are currently under quarantine and being monitored by Ontario County Public Health. The teen is recovering and feeling better at this time.
Ontario County Public Health is in the processes of completing contact investigations of both community-acquired cases.