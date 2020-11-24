Three people who visited two restaurants and Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 of Seneca Falls have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Seneca County Health Department to warn anyone who may have been exposed.
Seneca County Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart said a person who patronized El Bajio Tex-Mex Restaurant on Fall Street in Seneca Falls tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Anyone at the restaurant from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
Also, a person who ate at La Fiesta Brava Restaurant on East Main Street in Waterloo tested positive for COVID-19. Those who were at the restaurant from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
And, another potential exposure occurred from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Legion home on State Street. Anyone who attended a birthday party in the lodge’s private room upstairs should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of the virus.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of sense of taste or smell for 14 days. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should contact their primary care physician to be tested.
Health department officials said although the risk of exposure in these cases is low, the potential for contracting COVID-19 exists.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases dramatically increases in Seneca County and the region, it is clear the actions we take today have a profound effect on what we deal with tomorrow,” Swinehart said in a press release.
Swinehart is urging people to refrain from non-essential travel; keep six feet of distance while in public; wear a face covering at all times in public spaces; wash hands well and often; avoid close contact with those not in your household; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and stay home when sick.