WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has released a toolkit to help local businesses prepare for reopening from the coronavirus shutdown in the coming weeks.
The document is available for download at www.senecachamber.org and provides information and best practices to decrease the threat of COVID-19.
As part of the state’s reopening guidelines, all businesses will be expected to have a plan that follows updated safety protocols and minimizes the risk of future exposure in the workplace, according to Chamber President Jeff Shipley.
“Our goal is to get the local business community reopened in the quickest and safest manner possible,” Shipley said. “Having a plan that follows the essential recommendations in the toolkit will not only help demonstrate business readiness, but it will also instill consumer confidence and likely attract more visitors.”
Among the recommendations for businesses are to continue to facilitate social distancing, encourage the use of face coverings, make hand sanitizer or wash stations available to both employees and customers, increase the routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and monitor employees for symptoms related to the pandemic.
The toolkit also contains a color poster for businesses to display in their buildings upon the implementation of a coronavirus prevention plan.
The Chamber did a survey of local businesses and found that nearly half of all respondents have laid off employees, while more than 70 percent have applied for coronavirus financial assistance.
“When asked how long these businesses would be at risk for permanent closure, nearly 40 percent indicated they could only last five months or less,” Shipley said. “We are at a critical junction that demands our businesses be able to reopen. Working together, we can help them do so in a safe manner that prevents another shutdown.”
Assisting the Chamber with the toolkit were 42 business and government leaders.