CANANDAIGUA — Citing misuse by some park users, the city has removed all trash receptacles from its parks.
City Manager John Goodwin said that during the New York State on PAUSE period, city officials have notified an increase in litter and trash in city parks, including household waste and construction debris being disposed of in receptacles that are intended for pet waste.
“Due to these issues, all receptacles have been removed,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin reminded residents and visitors that city parks are carry-in, carry-out facilities when it comes to trash. He asked that all park users be responsible and respectful of parks and other park users, especially those that are near Canandaigua Lake.