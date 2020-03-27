WATERLOO — Trevor’s Gift will continue to feed Waterloo’s hungry children despite the imposed quarantine. With assistance and support from the Waterloo Central School bus drivers and athletic staff, bags of food are being delivered to students on Fridays along with the school’s regular deliveries of breakfast and lunch.
“We are so grateful for the support of Waterloo Central School District staff and Seneca Meadows for making it possible to continue to feed hungry children in these trying times,” said Doris Wolf, Trevor’s Gift co-chair.
Trevor’s Gift younger team members, headed by board members Coreen Lowry and Jim Patsos, are overseeing the packing and delivery of Trevor’s Gift bags to the schools. In addition, Trevor’s Gift has agreed to distribute the backpack food for Waterloo students who attend Head Start in Seneca Falls.
And, on April 3, when students were scheduled to go on spring break, they will receive a full size box of cereal, as usual. The cereal was donated by the auxiliary members of Waterloo VFW Post 6433.
Karen Lewis, who led the cereal collection before the coronavirus outbreak, said the successful drive was a group effort.
“Everybody pitched in,” she said. “We put out a barrel and people donated cereal and money. We reached our goal in four days.”
Trevor’s Gift, a 501©3 corporation, puts bags of food in the backpacks of about 160 nutritionally needy children each week so they will have something to eat over the weekends when they don’t have access to school cafeterias. When children have better nutrition they are better able to focus in school, are healthier and have more self esteem. They have better attendance at school and get better grades.
In the seven years of Trevor’s Gift, the organization has distributed nearly 70,000 bags of food in the backpacks of children in pre-K through grade 12 and homeschooled children. The organization receives no government funding. It is supported by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals. Tax-deductible contributions may be sent to Trevor’s Gift c/o Linda Wadhams, treasurer, Main Street Shoppe Center, Waterloo, NY 13165.