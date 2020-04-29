WATERLOO — Cereal and juice donations are needed for Trevor’s Gift, the backpack program that helps feed schoolchildren in this Seneca County community.
With schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trevor’s Gift is continuing to provide weekly donations to needy children. School bus drivers, volunteers and staffers are assisting with deliveries.
Co-chairwoman Doris Wolf said the program faces a shortage of cereal and juice.
“Foodlink, which packs the bags of food we purchase for distribution each week, is facing shortages of it own. They did not include cereal and juice in our recent shipment,” Wolf said, noting that Trevor’s Gift needs 600 boxes of cereal and 600 boxes or purchases of juice to properly fill the bags.
“Normally we would purchase the missing items with the generous financial contributions we receive,” said Coreen Lowry, logistics co-chair, “but local stores have put limits on what individuals can purchase, and we are not able to buy the quantity we need.”
Last week, Karen Lewis of the Waterloo VFW Post 6433 Auxiliary delivered a supply of cereal and granola bars.
“Our members believe in helping feed poor kids, and we took up a collection,” Lewis said. “Our kids are our future.”
Meanwhile, Sessler Enterprises donated more than 1,000 boxes of juice that enabled Trevor’s Gift to fill bags for its latest distribution.
“In keeping with our motto of Making Good Things Happen, the Sessler family and its employees are proud to continue to support Trevor’s Gift,” company President Jane Shaffer said.
Each backpack contains fruit, vegetables, protein, cereal and juice. They normally go home on weekends, when children don’t have access to school nutrition.
The organization relies on contributions from individuals, businesses, organizations and churches to feed more than 130 children in Waterloo each week. Financial contributions allow Trevor’s Gift to purchase the bags of food from Foodlink and to buy supplemental food as needed.
In the seven years of the program, nearly 70,000 bags of food have been distributed.
Send tax-deductible donations to Trevor’s Gift c/o Linda Wadhams, treasurer, Main Street Shoppe Center, Waterloo, NY 13165; or Doris Wolf, 1229 Birdsey Road, Waterloo.
Food donations can be dropped off at Tractor Supply in the Liberty Plaza in Seneca Falls.
To arrange for a pickup of food, call Wolf at (315) 246-7580 or Lowry at (315) 719-2430.