At least two area school districts will join in the nationwide #bethelight movement later today.
The Geneva City and Seneca Falls Central school districts will honor the Class of 2020 by turning on the lights at their respective stadiums — Loman Stadium in Geneva and Bracht Field in Seneca Falls — at 8:20 p.m. That coincides with 20:20 military time.
The lights at both facilities will remain on for about 20 minutes.
A press release issued by the Geneva school district said the 8:20 Friday-night lights will be a weekly occurrence until graduation.