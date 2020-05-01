Loman Stadium

The lights will be turned on tonight at Loman Stadium, home of the Geneva Panthers' football, soccer, lacrosse, and track and field teams. It's part of the national #bethelight movement honoring the Class of 2020.

At least two area school districts will join in the nationwide #bethelight movement later today.

The Geneva City and Seneca Falls Central school districts will honor the Class of 2020 by turning on the lights at their respective stadiums — Loman Stadium in Geneva and Bracht Field in Seneca Falls — at 8:20 p.m. That coincides with 20:20 military time.

The lights at both facilities will remain on for about 20 minutes.

A press release issued by the Geneva school district said the 8:20 Friday-night lights will be a weekly occurrence until graduation.

