HOPEWELL — Ontario County has its first two deaths related to COVID-19.
In a release Saturday morning, the Ontario County Public Health Department made the sad announcement, adding that both people were being cared for at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
"News of Ontario County residents dying of COVID-19 is absolutely heartbreaking," Public Health Director Mary Beers said in the release. "We extend our deepest sympathy to their family, their loved ones and the staff at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare."
One of the individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being monitored but died suddenly at UR FF Thompson Health. The other was very ill and comfort care was being provided by the rehab center.
Both deaths are associated with a coronavirus outbreak at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Ontario County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health continue to work with the center during this outbreak to minimize the spread of infection.