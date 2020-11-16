GENEVA — Two positive tests for COVID-19, one involving a West Street School staff member and the other a North Street School student, has forced Geneva City School District officials to take quarantine measures.
District officials were informed of the positive tests Nov. 15. The staff member was last in the WSS building Nov. 10, while the student last attended NSS Nov. 13.
West Street School houses the district's Head Start program, kindergarten and first grade. North Street School had grades 2-5.
The district released no further information on either individual, citing privacy concerns.
The students impacted at West Street School and North Street School have been quarantined by Ontario County Public Health and have moved to a remote model of instruction until Nov. 30. Impacted families have received notification.
For more on the district’s testing and contact-tracing plan, visit www.genevacsd.org/tracing.
Everyone should abide by the following preventative measures:
- In public, wear a mask and, whenever possible, maintain at least six feet of social distance.
- Wash your hands regularly, using soap and hot water for about 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
Encourage your student(s) to follow the district’s health and safety protocols at www.genevacsd.org/reopen.
Individuals who need medical care should call their medical provider to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital.