WATERLOO — Two unidentified Seneca County businesses have been issued letters of warning for failure to comply with executive orders regarding proper employee and customer mask-wearing protocols.
The letters were issued by the Seneca County Health Department.
In not identifying the businesses, Health Department officials said they “hope to educate businesses so they voluntarily comply, negating the need for us to take additional actions.”
“Seneca County thus far has been successfully able to contain the spread of the virus and maintain a relatively low number of infections and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County Public Health Director. “If COVID-19 re-surges, we may be forced to scale back or halt our local re-opening efforts. We are asking for the cooperation of all Seneca County residents and business owners.”
She added it is “imperative” that face masks or coverings be worn correctly, which means covering both the nose and mouth fully.
Swinehart said the virus remains a concern even as the county reopens Phase 3 businesses. COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person mainly through droplet transmission, and it has been noted that even people who do not feel sick or have symptoms can pass the infection to others, increasing the importance of mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The Health Department also is investigating a complaint that a classic and antique car owners’ gathering at Mac’s Drive-In in Waterloo last week did not observe mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines.