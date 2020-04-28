SENECA FALLS — Due to an overwhelming demand, the United Way of Seneca County is limiting the number of handmade masks it gives out to one per household.
The United Way has a group of about 75 people who have volunteered to make the masks. To date, more than 1,500 have been distributed.
In limiting the number of masks to one per household, United Way Executive Director Rhonda Jasper said the limit is to allow one member of a household to run errands safely and to allow more masks to be given to more households. Jasper said more masks may be made available in the future, if the supply increases.
To obtain a mask, send your address to uwseneca@uwseneca.org or to nalynn@gmail.com.
If a household includes a high-risk person or essential worker in need of a mask, include that in the email request and an effort will be made to accommodate that request.