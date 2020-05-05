WATERLOO — Volunteers have produced more than 2,500 handmade face masks for the United Way of Seneca County, which is offering them free to county residents and businesses.
United Way Executive Director Rhonda Jasper said if a household includes a high-risk person or an essential worker, people should include that information in the email or phone call requesting a mask. Jasper also said the communication with the United Way should include the ages of children in the household.
“Volunteers are working hard to keep up with the demand and we appreciate your patience,” Jasper added.
In a message to Seneca County employers who have stayed open or are preparing for a re-opening, it was noted that the United Way mask program will ensure that employees and customers have the required masks to keep the county healthy.