CANANDAIGUA — Vaccinations for COVID-19 began Monday at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, which includes medical centers in Canandaigua and Bath, announced that the Moderna vaccine began being administered as per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.
“VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare personnel and community living center residents,” Bruce Tucker, director of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, said in a news release. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
The Canandaigua VA is one of 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna vaccine. Sites were identified based on need, according to the CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20 degrees Celsius (or -4 Fahrenheit).
The Moderna vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19. It is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to healthcare personnel and veterans on Dec 14. Fifteen additional VA facilities will receive an allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.
The release notes that even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, employees and veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.
As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to those who are eligible to schedule vaccinations. There is no need for veterans to preregister or go to a facility to sign up.
Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine, which launched on Dec. 11, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.