LYONS — The Wayne County Public Health Department ordered 3,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.
The agency ended up getting 200.
“Every provider who is part of the COVID-19 vaccination program has a shortage of vaccine,” said Diane Devlin, the county’s director of public health. “It is difficult to vaccinate our target population, first responders/essential workers (Phase 1B) quickly when there is no vaccine to give.”
Devlin’s refrain is a familiar one among public health officials and those from other area health care agencies — demand for a vaccine far outweighs supply.
“This past week we only received 200 doses,” said Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health. “That is extremely disappointing, since we have a very efficient drive-thru process to rapidly vaccinate large numbers.”
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was likely to run out of vaccines that day or the next. He urged President Biden “to do whatever he can to increase the supply.”
“The COVID vaccine supply coming into the state each week has been less than what we would like to have received, and that impacts each of the counties and its residents,” said Deb Minor, Yates County’s public health director.
The state reported Thursday that the Finger Lakes region, an eight-county area that includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, has received more than 77,000 doses of vaccine since they were made available and had administered 94% of them. That number was expected to be 100% after regional clinics Friday and over the weekend.
Minor said Yates County has requested vaccine each week and received 300 total. All of them have been given.
“Those that have received their first dose with us have received scheduling information for their second dose,” she said. “At this time, we continue to be assured by the state Department of Health that vaccine for the second doses will be coming as expected.”
Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County's director of public health, said the county has received 200 doses of vaccine from the state Department of Health and another 900 through the regional vaccine hub. All of those doses have been administered.
"I have heard from some of the seniors in Seneca County that they are desperately trying to get a vaccine and will take an appointment anywhere they can get one. Some residents have reportedly gotten an appointment in Binghamton and are traveling there to get their vaccine," Swinehart said. "Unfortunately, an individual must get their second dose of vaccine at the same place they received their first dose, so they will again have to travel to Binghamton. This is very frustrating for the seniors as well as the local health departments, as we want to be able to get the vaccine out as quickly as possibly to anyone who wants to receive it."
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, said the state is now focusing on retail settings (pharmacies) vaccinating the next group in Phase 1B including educators, grocery employees and the general population 65 and over.
“As the vaccine rollout has evolved, we at Finger Lakes Health are not expecting additional first-dose vaccine,” she said. “We do expect the second doses for those for whom we were the first dose vaccination site for eligibility group 1A — our own health care employees, coroners, EMS, etc.”
Turbide said FL Health continues to take part in the federal vaccine program for long-term care residents and employees. That is done through a pharmacy partner.
“The good news is the community is responding positively and wanting the vaccine,” she said. “We are hopeful the supply chain will catch up with demand.”
Mary Schneiter, director of development and corporate communications for UR Medicine Thompson Health, said the agency has administered almost 4,000 COVID vaccines to date.
“The amount of vaccine we’re receiving varies from week to week, depending on the state’s allocations and how those are then distributed into regions in the state,” she said, adding that Thompson has used 100% of its vaccine allotment and about 1,300 additional doses secured through the regional vaccine hub. “Clearly, local demand is high and Thompson is eagerly awaiting future shipments from the state.”
Dr. Hiloni Bhavsar, chief quality officer for Rochester Regional Health, said the agency is holding drive-thru clinics at sites including Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, as well as office-based clinics.
“Currently, we are still calling patients age 65 and older who are enrolled with a primary care practice owned by or affiliated with Rochester Regional Health to schedule vaccine appointments,” Bhavsar said. “More clinics will be held on our facilities in the Finger Lakes communities as vaccine supplies are available.”
Mary Zelazny, CEO of Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health, said the state has received a small number of doses from federal authorities for the last two vaccine allocations.
"That is certainly not enough for all of us to get what we need in order to get those in the current eligibility vaccinated," she said. "Second doses are not an issue. Those have been consistently sent to us."
Health officials are hearing the concerns of people who have gotten a first dose and worried about getting a second.
“The state is automatically sending us second doses to make sure people can receive their second dose,” Beer said. “We remind people that they must receive their second dose from the same provider as the first.”
“Second doses of the vaccine are automatically allocated to health care facilities based on the number of first doses administered,” Bhavsar added.
“The staff at Yates County Public Health and the volunteers that work at our clinics understand the urgent desire by people to be vaccinated,” Minor said. “We are hopeful that with federal efforts to increase manufacturing of the vaccine, we will see larger quantities available over the coming months to meet the demand.”
Devlin is hopeful the Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will be available soon.
“Otherwise, it is going to take us several years to get everyone in the county, state and country vaccinated,” she said.