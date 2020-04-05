Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Friday that he will order ventilators and personal protective equipment to be redistributed from upstate hospitals to those with the greatest need angered many.
Cuomo said he would use the National Guard to transport the supplies wherever they’re needed.
However, it remained unclear a day later exactly when or how that will occur, which hospitals will be targeted, or when the governor will sign his latest executive order.
Lara Turbide is vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, which oversees Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan. She said Saturday Finger Lakes Health will respond to Cuomo’s order “like all hospitals.”
“We take our responsibility to save lives to heart and provide for the health and well-being of our community, including the community of fellow New Yorkers that are in such desperate need,” Turbide wrote in an email to the Times. “We, as a health system, both hospitals, have prepared equipment to dispatch as requested.
“We’ve long had the tag lines, ‘Good Health … We Are In It Together’ and ‘Healthcare with Heart,’ and never has it mattered more to live these values.”
If and when a surge of confirmed cases happens here, Turbide said Finger Lakes Health is hopeful its industry peers will be there to help.
“We are, of course, preparing for our own anticipated surge and expect that when it occurs, other hospitals will respond in kind,” Turbide said. “We recognize that to effectively address this extraordinary circumstance, we all need to collaborate in unprecedented ways.
“We continue to be grateful to our own community’s response and are privileged to be in a position to provide care during this global pandemic.”
Veronica Chiesi Brown, public information officer for Rochester Regional Health, referred questions on the matter to Ontario and Wayne counties. RRH operates Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer said in an email to the Times that the state is dealing directly with hospitals on the matter, and that counties and their health departments are not involved.
Federal and state Republicans from New York made their feelings known in the hours following Cuomo’s announcement.
“We have been watching the situation in New York City, and we have an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in other parts of New York,” read the statement, whose signers included Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning; state Sens. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats; and state Assemblymen Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning. “Taking our ventilators by force leaves our people without protection and our hospitals unable to save lives today or respond to a coming surge.
“We stand together opposing the governor’s very dangerous and reckless action. He is leaving our communities in a terrible position which will cost lives.”
In a separate statement, Helming expressed further expressed her displeasure toward Cuomo’s decision.
“This is a step too far,” she said. “Many of our rural upstate county health departments have not even received an adequate supply of test kits. At this time, we do not have the complete picture and cannot predict with certainty what the real needs will be in upstate New York as COVID-19 spreads. … Taking ventilators and PPE from upstate hospitals that are already short will not accomplish that goal.”
As of Friday, New York City had tallied 1,867 of the state’s 2,935 coronavirus-related deaths. City hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients so quickly officials fear they will soon run out of breathing machines for intensive care patients.
The governor wants upstate hospitals to loan 20% of their unused ventilators to struggling downstate hospitals. The equipment will either be returned or the hospital reimbursed at a later date.
“I’m not going to let people die because we didn’t redistribute ventilators,” Cuomo said.
Though the downstate need is urgent now, supporters of the move noted the outbreak is projected to peak later in other areas of the state.
“We know the door swings both ways — any institution that receives a ventilator will more than reciprocate when the virus peaks elsewhere,” said Kenneth E. Raske, president of The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents over 160 hospitals and health systems around New York and in other states.