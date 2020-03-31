NEWARK — The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, which serves people affect by domestic violence and sexual assault, intends to continue providing services throughout this crisis.
To ensure the safety of both staff and clients, the Center is following the guidance of local and state health and government officials by implementing steps aimed at reducing person to person contact.
Official statement from the Center: “As a provider of victim services, we recognize that relationship and sexual abuse do not stop during a crisis such as the one that our nation is experiencing right now. We further understand that for many survivors, staying home isn’t safe. For those who need to stay home during this time, or who have been directed to stay home, and for all survivors during this time — we are here for you. You are not alone.”
The VRC will continue to provide the following services as normal:
— 24/7 Free & Bilingual Crisis Hotline: (800) 456-1172
— Domestic Violence Shelter
— Safety planning
— Bilingual services
— Legal advocacy
— Emergency Department accompaniment
— Information & referrals
The VRC will continue to provide the following services with modifications:
— Case management: Advocates will continue to help clients manage all aspects of their cases but will do so over the phone instead of in-person.
— Counseling: All in-person counseling will be replaced with phone counseling.
— In-person appointments: At the time, all in-person appointments will be by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The following services are temporarily suspended:
— Court accompaniment: Advocates will still be available for legal and court-related tele-services.
— Support groups
The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes serves those in the community who have experienced or who are currently experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, dating violence, child abuse, and other forms of interpersonal violence. The Center provides a 24-hour crisis hotline, domestic violence shelter, legal advocacy, supportive counseling, and help connecting to resources in moving toward a safer future. For help or information, you can reach the VRC’s 24/7 hotline at (800) 456-1172. All services are free and confidential, and available to all members of the community.
For more information, contact Executive Director Amy Pauley at Amy.Pauley@vrcfl.org or at (315) 331-1171.