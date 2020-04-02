CANANDAIGUA — In response to COVID-19, state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran said virtual court operations have started in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties.
“Under the guidance of New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, we have implemented various temporary measures to significantly reduce courtroom traffic for the health and safety of our court employees and all who enter our courthouses,” Doran, the district’s administrative judge, said in a press release. “Providing the ability to conduct court operations virtually is one way we are helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus.”
Doran said for essential proceedings, court operations will be done by video conference until further notice.
He had announced earlier that all non-essential court functions were postponed until further notice and that each county’s court operations are consolidated in one building, per administrative order. An amendment to that order allows judges, defendants/litigants, attorneys and some court staff to appear by video conference.
A minimal core team of essential staff (including security) remains at each courthouse to handle intake papers, operate video conference equipment, process orders, keep court records, answer phones, and conduct other essential court functions.
The virtual courtroom protocols apply to all categories of essential court functions, and have been distributed to those affected.
“As we continue to make changes in court operations to meet the continually challenging and changing operational environment, our court system remains open for business, maintaining essential and emergency operations,” Doran said. “We will continue to proactively monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments accordingly.”
People with court-related questions are encouraged to call their county courthouse. Contact information for those courts, as well as information related to postponements, is available online at nycourts.gov/courts/7jd/index.shtml.