SENECA FALLS — Normally, Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County would be starting construction of a new home about now.
However, the COVID-19 virus has forced Habitat officials to delay the start of the 2020 project until June 20. And even then, it will be built under special virus-related guidelines.
The Habitat Board of Directors met by video coference in April to discuss the 2020 build project.
“After careful consideration, the Board of Directors decided to delay our Woman Build Project kickoff to June 20,” said board Chairman Jerry Graziano.
The kickoff ceremony will be 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the build site, 27 Tyler Ave., Seneca Falls.
Graziano said EPS Buildings of Clyde will raise the house’s frame in a matter of days. Volunteers then will complete the finish work of sheet-rocking, painting and more on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4 and 7 p.m. and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays, starting June 20.
“Our commitment to our partner families remains strong,” said Menzo Case, Habitat president. “In the middle of global uncertainty, we’re certain that the need for safe, affordable housing has never been greater.”
He said the Habitat Women Build Committee discussed the impact of COVID-19 at length and agreed to modify its volunteer processes to ensure everyone’s safety.
Work may be completed by groups of less than 10 people, among other precautions.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to send an email on available hours to info@habitatseneca.org to sign up to volunteer or attend the kickoff ceremony.