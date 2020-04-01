GENEVA — Geneva Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Andy Tyman is taking additional steps to protect those most vulnerable to the coronavirus: senior citizens.
On Wednesday, entry to those living in GHA senior housing complexes — Elmcrest, Lyceum Heights, Seneca Apartments in Geneva, Waterloo Memorial Heights and Liberty Apartments in Canandaigua — will be limited to “essential visitors only,” which Tyman said means those necessary for resident care and community operations. Routine social visits are suspended until further notice, he said.
“We are recommending that immediate families limit their visits to only the ones that provide care or supplies to the residents,” said Tyman. “Limiting traffic in and out of each building is important. At the same time, we have put into place new protocols for the contractors (working on the Elmcrest renovation) to follow as well. Separating them from the residents as much as possible is also very important.”
In a message to residents, Tyman stated that “providing a safe and healthy environment for our residents is our top priority. At this time, that means doing all that we can do to limit potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”
Tyman said it was “my call” to restrict visitations after talking with other public housing authority directors.
“Understanding that our facilities are independent housing (not supportive), we may be a little overly cautious,” he said. “But I would rather have our residents be safe.”
Tyman noted that some downstate public housing authorities have closed down their facilities because of the spread of the coronavirus, which has hit the New York City metropolitan region particularly hard.
“Hopefully, we never get to that point,” he said.
Other restrictions that will remain in effect until further notice:
• Anyone exhibiting signs of illness or who has recently traveled to a country under a level 2 or 3 Centers for Disease Control travel restriction or who has been traveling within a COVID-19 hotspot, should refrain from entering.
• Anyone who has recently been in contact with someone suspected of having the virus should refrain from entering.
Tyman said in his message to residents that the “Geneva Housing Authority is taking this COVID-19 emergency very seriously and is following the ever-changing guidelines issued by New York state and the federal government concerning the coronavirus pandemic emergency. Our efforts are to minimize the potential exposure and health threats to residents, participants, family members, staff and the general community at large. Please understand that though there may be some inconveniences to residents and guests, these changes are necessary to protect the health of all residents and staff.”