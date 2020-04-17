HOPEWELL — Although she called it a low-risk situation, Ontario County’s public health director is urging people to wear face coverings in public after a Steuben County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 shopped at the local Walmart earlier this month.
Mary Beer said her office received calls about the April 3 incident recently. She said walking through a store is not close contact and considered low risk, while a high-risk case would be close contact with a person who tested positive, such as in the same household.
Beer said many people who have COVID-19 don’t have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath but are asymptomatic carriers. She said people should assume COVID-19 is everywhere and protect themselves and others by wearing a cloth face covering in public and washing their hands frequently.
Under a recent executive order from Gov. Cuomo, employees of businesses deemed essential must wear face coverings when in direct contact with customers or the public.
“Assume that anywhere you go COVID-19 is present, so act responsibly by wearing your mask, staying six feet away at all times, wash your hands and stay home,” Beer said.