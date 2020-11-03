Two area school districts reported positive COVID-19 cases yesterday.
Monday morning, the Geneva City School District announced it is dealing with another positive test, the second after a Geneva High School student was reported positive last week. Like the first one, it will not force the district to switch to a 100% remote model of learning.
Later in the day, the Waterloo Central School District announced that it had been made aware of a Waterloo High School staff member who also had tested positive.
Geneva reported that Ontario County Public Health notified school officials that a staff member at West Street School had tested positive. However, the staff member has not been in school since Oct. 15; the health department said that person was not in school during the virus’ infection period.
“Per privacy guidelines, no additional identifying information can be shared,” the school district said in a press release to parents.
The health department has initiated contact tracing and will notify anyone with potential exposure.
For more information the district’s testing and contact tracing plan, visit www.genevacsd.org/tracing.
In Waterloo, Superintendent Terri Bavis said in an afternoon message, “Under the guidance of the Seneca County Department of Health (DOH), and out of an abundance of caution, the District will transition to remote learning for all Waterloo High School students and staff, Tuesday, Nov. 3,”
She said she anticipates “a return to the regular hybrid schedule including in-person instruction at WHS on Wednesday, Nov. 4. We will update you (Tuesday) afternoon for program instructions for the remainder of the week.”
Through their contact tracing protocols, the Department of Health will directly contact any families or staff if additional action is required, Bavis said. If families or staff have not been contacted by the DOH, no additional actions are required.
The district has been dealing with a positive test in the middle school over the past week.
“As a result of additional staff being quarantined,” Bavis wrote, “the Middle School will not have an adequate number of staff to support in-person instruction. Middle school students and staff will continue remote learning for the remainder of the week, with an anticipation to transitioning back to our hybrid instruction remote and in person schedule on Monday, Nov. 9.”
Both Skoi-Yase Primary and LaFayette Intermediate schools will be attending classes on the regular remote and in-person hybrid schedules they have been following.