WATERLOO — You may have heard the saying, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.” But don’t tell Chuck Hinkel that.
Hinkel, the owner of Laundry Depot at 64 Virginia St. in Waterloo, is offering his business’s patrons and neighbors a free lunch this Friday.
People are asked to sign up in advance at the Laundromat between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be sure there will be enough for everyone. The bagged lunch will include a peanut butter and jelly sandwich prepared at a restaurant, a fruit cup, granola bar and Capri Sun drink.
Lunches may be picked up at the Laundry Depot parking lot between 11:30 and 1. On Friday, March 27.
Hinkel said the free lunches are just another aspect of his commitment to helping his community. “When I started I told myself that it’s important to serve. You don’t run away in tough times. We’re not a big company, but we can do something to help. It doesn’t take a lot of money, just a little effort.”
Hinkel said he plans to pass out 100 lunches this week. Depending on the need, he may continue the program in following weeks, he said.