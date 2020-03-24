WATERLOO — An employee at a local nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19.
Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County's director of public health, said her department was notified Monday that an employee at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Douglas Drive tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Swinehart said the employee does not live in Seneca County, so as of Tuesday the county still had no positive cases. The employee, who was not identified by gender or community where they live, is in isolation and being monitored by their local health department.
Swinehart said staff and residents at the nursing home — which is privately owned and part of the Hurlburt Care Communities — are being monitored for symptoms.
"We understand this is unsettling news for the residents of Seneca Nursing, their loved ones, the staff and the greater community," Swinehart said.