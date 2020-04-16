WATERLOO — A nursing home in this Seneca County village is taking healthy patients from a Steuben County facility hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to media reports, residents from Hornell Gardens are moving to Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo. Both sites are run by Hurlbut Care Communities, based in Rochester.
“We are working with our team at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation ... to transfer our residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 to a wing in their facility in order to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Hornell Gardens,” said Robert Hurlbut, president of Hurlbut Care Communities. “We are implementing this plan in close collaboration with officials from Steuben County and the New York State Department of Health.”
Hurlbut did not return a phone call or email from the Times seeking more details.
The move came after facility-wide coronavirus testing at Hornell Gardens. According to media reports, 46 residents and staff tested positive and at least five people have died.
The state Department of Health approved the transfer after talks that included Hurlbut Care officials and politicians representing the Southern Tier, including Steuben County officials, Congressman Tom Reed, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, and Assembly members Marjorie Byrnes and Phil Palmesano.