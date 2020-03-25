WATERLOO — Residents and staff at a local nursing home are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 after an employee tested positive.
Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County’s director of public health, said her department was notified Monday that an employee at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Douglas Drive tested positive for the coronavirus.
Swinehart said the employee does not live in Seneca County, so as of Tuesday the county still had no positive cases. The employee, who was not identified by gender or the community where they live, is in isolation and being monitored by their local health department.
Staff and residents at the nursing home, which is privately owned and part of the Hurlbut Care Communities, are being monitored for symptoms. Swinehart said the center’s administrators are taking all the necessary precautions.
“These precautions include screening all staff when they report to work and excluding staff members who are ill,” Swinehart said.
An email from the Times to Hurlbut Care, which is headquartered in Rochester, was not returned Tuesday. Seneca County public health officials said Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation is a 120-bed facility with a current census of about 80 residents.
Swinehart said Seneca County residents are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough. They should call their health care provider if they are unable to manage symptoms at home.
“It is even more vital that we all do our part and follow the guidelines for social distancing as outlined in the 10-point ‘NYS on PAUSE Plan,’” she said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases in Seneca County. However, 32 people are quarantined and being monitored.
County health care providers said those most at risk are being tested, and they are following the testing guidelines outlined by the state Department of Health.
Ontario County is reporting nine confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon, one less than Monday. According to the county public health website, one case was transferred to another county.
The Ontario County cases include two hospitalizations. The county also is reporting 90 negative tests.
Wayne County is reporting four confirmed cases as of Tuesday, the same as Monday.
Yates County has no confirmed cases, but four people are under quarantine. There have been 22 COVID-19 tests in Yates County, with 20 coming back negative and two pending.
“We understand this is unsettling news for the residents of Seneca Nursing, their loved ones, the staff and the greater community,” Swinehart said. “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority and we are working tirelessly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Seneca County.”
For the latest Seneca County updates, see co.seneca.ny.us, email COVID19@co.seneca.ny.us, or call (315) 539-1920. For additional COVID-19 resources, call the state Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or see cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov or health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus.