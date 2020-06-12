WATERLOO — Each year, Waterloo High School seniors parade around each school in the district with their caps and gowns on — from the high school and middle school, they are bused to Skoi-Yase Elementary and then to LaFayette Intermediate School.
They were scheduled to continue the tradition on June 5.
But the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on it.
So, instead Superintendent Terri Bavis and the school board approved a senior parade around town. With the assistance of the Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley and his department, which set everything up, including parade routes, the WHS seniors were invited to decorate their vehicles and join in the fun.
Athletic director Christal Kent, senior class advisor along with Kris McGuane, said at least 80 seniors (out of 105) attended at appropriate social distances.
The 2020 Parent Boosters also raised money via Facebook to decorate downtown, led by Sunny Mason. Donations allowed for several banners to be created that were posted around town at various businesses, including BonaDent, Evans, Connie’s, D&M Grocery, Woody’s Bar & Grill.
“Our Class of 2020 is very lucky to have all the support from not only faculty and staff of Waterloo but awesome community love to make things even more special for them,” Kent said.
Sue Orego, head representative of the boosters, added that the club’s goal was raising the money to celebrate the senior class, and she thanked all for their generosity.
“On behalf of the 2020 Parent Boosters I would like to say how much we have enjoyed all of the memories we were able to create and share with this awesome class of kids and their dedicated class advisors, and thank you for the steadfast support of our community and local businesses,” Orego said.