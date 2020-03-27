WATKINS GLEN — A full field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers, including reigning series champion Josef Newgarden and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, is set to compete at Watkins Glen International in the inaugural IndyCar iRacing Challenge Saturday.
The race begins at 4 p.m.
Newgarden, a two-time series champion, will be joined by former Indy winners of The Glen, including 2017 winner Alexander Rossi and 2010 winner Will Power.
The 90-minute race will be available to stream online at indycar.com/iracing, on IndyCar’s YouTube channel, on Facebook, and at iRacing's Twitch.
To enhance the fan experience, IndyCar will conduct a 15-minute, pre-race virtual autograph session with several of the participants beginning at 3:15 p.m. There also will be a live interview with the race winner by post-race host Katie Hargitt on IndyCar’s Instagram immediately following the conclusion of the race.
The starting lineup will be set through a 10-minute qualifying session prior to the event. In the interest of fairness, iRacing will give all participants the same car setups. Teams will have the ability to design each driver's car livery to match their desired paint scheme, making them easily recognizable to the viewers.
Saturday's event is the first in a six-event series to be held weekly on Saturdays through May 2. The opening virtual race event will be followed by Barber Motorsports Park (April 4), "Driver's Choice" track (April 11), "Random Draw" track (April 18), Circuit of The Americas (April 25) and a non-IndyCar "Dream" track (May 2).