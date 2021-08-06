LYONS — Wayne County Thursday joined with Ontario and Seneca counties in advising that people wear masks indoors in public places because of a rising number of cases of COVID-19.
The culprit is likely the Delta variant, which has been proven to be “drastically more contagious and carries increased risks of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” according to a press release from Wayne County Administrator Rick House. “In fact, Wayne County Public Health is now seeing more cases in children than ever before.”
House said currently, one out of every five active cases in Wayne County involves children.
Earlier this week, Ontario and Seneca counties also advised their residents to again wear masks when in indoor public spaces because of an uptick in the number of COVID cases there.
“The reality is, this virus does not abide by county lines; it does not pick and choose to whom and where it will be more impactful,” House said. “Our active cases among Wayne County residents was in the single digits as recently as July 21, but we now see cases on the rise at the same pace as we saw during the toughest parts of fall 2020.”
Due to this increase in positivity rate and the obvious increase of risks among children who cannot yet be vaccinated, the Wayne County Public Health Department in collaboration with the Board of Supervisors, County Administration and the Emergency Management Office strongly recommends wearing masks whenever in an indoor public space.
This recommendation applies to all Wayne County residents, whether they are vaccinated or not.
It is also critical for residents who have not yet been vaccinated to consider doing so, and to get their information about vaccination directly from public health, House said.
“The vaccine is still effective against the Delta variant, and is extraordinarily effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” he said. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can help prevent our hospitals from once again becoming overrun with patients.”