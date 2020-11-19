LYONS — Wayne County Administrator Rick House is praising department heads for their work on the 2021 county budget, a plan that cuts spending by more than $3 million — due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a lot of work by department heads that went into this budget,” House said. “Everyone rolled up their sleeves and took this seriously.”
The Board of Supervisors accepted the tentative budget at its meeting Tuesday. The board is expected to formally approve it following a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in its chambers.
House said the tentative $187.5 million budget cuts spending by $3.1 million from the current $190.6 million plan. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is set to drop, from the current $7.77 to $7.52.
Like every county in the state, Wayne suffered a decline in revenue due to lower state aid and reimbursements in the COVID-19 era. While neighboring counties such as Ontario and Seneca took big hits in sales-tax revenue due to their large shopping centers being closed for months, House said Wayne County saw an increase in internet sales revenue.
“Although we are doing OK this year, we don’t know what the fiscal picture will be next year or the following years,” he said, noting all department heads have done a five-year efficiency plan. “We are also hearing the state’s 20% temporary withholding on aid this year will most likely be permanent to cover an $8 billion state budget gap.”
Next year’s budget was slashed by not filling more than 80 jobs, both full- and part-time, that were vacant due to attrition. House said there were minimal layoffs, while some employees were moved to other county jobs.
“This is the reality of the situation, and we realize people are on a fixed income or unemployed, and our businesses are impacted,” House said, explaining the drop in the tax rate. “They still have to pay their taxes, and more than 97% percent of our property taxes go toward state mandates. Those aren’t going away. If anything, there will be more of them.”
House said the board did approve hiring several temporary staff members for the county public health department to deal with COVID-19. They include nursing staff and clerical employees for contact tracing and to help at county-sponsored flu clinics. The money to pay those employees comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
“When that money is gone, the positions will be eliminated,” House said.