LYONS — Wayne County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt said the Wayne County Board of Supervisors has approved a measure canceling the 1 percent interest due on delinquent property taxes in April.
This move is in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, and the closing of many town and county office buildings, causing a roadblock to making payments, he said.
“I thank the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for taking this measure to provide some relief to our county residents during these unprecedented times,” Schmitt said.
The treasurer also reminds residents that as of April 1, town and county tax bills can be paid to the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office.
Payments can be made by mail, using the drop box located at 16 William St. in Lyons or by phone using a credit card, debit card, or e-check; however, a convenience fee does apply when using a credit card, debit card or e-check, he said.
Residents can also obtain copies of tax bills via the Wayne County Treasurer’s webpage and make payments online, and again, fees do apply, said Schmitt.